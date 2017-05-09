Wildlife sculptures created on Riverwalk in Cayce

People walking along the Riverwalk in Cayce have some new sites for photo opportunities.

The Cayce Beautification Foundation commissioned local chainsaw artist Wade Geddings to turn fallen trees into art on the Riverwalk. Geddings will create a total of 12 sculptures. Some of them have been completed.

Several Cayce-area businesses contributed to sponsoring the artwork.

A raccoon is on Timmerman Trail behind Lexington Medical Park. A bear is at the Naples Avenue entrance to the Riverwalk.

The 12 new pieces commissioned by the Beautification Foundation are located in the area that stretches from the northernmost point of the Cayce Riverwalk (at the gate to the West Columbia entrance) downstream to the train trestles. So far, Geddings has completed six of the 12 pieces: a family of turtles, a salamander, two owls, a fox, a raccoon and a massive bear.

“I felt it was important to have art in the Riverwalk that would be in keeping with the natural setting. Wade’s art adds delight in addition to the peace and beauty of the Riverwalk," said Cayce Mayor Elise Partin. "We invite everyone to come to the Riverwalk to discover the 12 pieces. Some of the works of art are right off the path, while others are nestled in the woods in clear view of the path.”

