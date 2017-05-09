Study: SC one of the worst ranked states to be a police officer

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month old that was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates says she warned the Trump White House about Flynn and the possibility he could be blackmailed by the Russians.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
A new survey by personal finance web site Wallethub ranks South Carolina among the worst states for law enforcement officers.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
Charleston officials are asking South Carolina regulators to reconsider if frozen ice pops made with alcohol should be treated like beer and liquor instead of food.More >>
Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal seems serious about being a sheriff.More >>
There has been a crime alert issued for the Gamecock community. USC police are searching for a burglar who stole several electronic items from an apartment.More >>
A Lexington County woman is painfully aware of a missing member of her little wolf pack.More >>
A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.More >>
