Study: SC one of the worst ranked states to be a police officer

A new survey by personal finance website WalletHub ranks South Carolina among the worst states for law enforcement officers.

South Carolina ranked 45th overall in the survey. Louisiana ranked the worst while North Dakota was ranked number one.

South Carolina rated last among the categories of median income and road safety, and close to the bottom in property crime rate, violent crime rate, and state and local police-protection expenses per capita.

Analysts with WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across 20 categories to determine 2017's Best and Worst States to be a Police Officer. Among those categories are the number of law enforcement officers per capita, median income, income growth, crime rates, cases solved and housing affordability.

