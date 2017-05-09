South Carolina asks: Are frozen Booze Pops food or alcohol?

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Charleston officials are asking South Carolina regulators to reconsider if frozen ice pops made with alcohol should be treated like beer and liquor instead of food.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that a business called Booze Pops is selling frozen alcoholic pops from a van along with non-alcoholic treats for children.

State Department of Revenue spokeswoman Ashley Thomas says current state law defines the treats as food and not alcohol.

The city of Charleston wrote a letter to the state agency saying by that interpretation, a driver could eat a "booze pop" behind the wheel or other places they could not drink alcohol.

Booze Pops owner Woodrow Norris says he has been selling mostly near Charleston, but wants to branch out to Columbia and Myrtle Beach.

