Prosperity remembers domestic violence victim as caring friend, mother

Dozens of people came together outside of Prosperity Town Hall Monday evening to remember a local woman who police say died at the hands of her boyfriend last week.



"Clatie was selfless," Crystal Shealy said of her late friend Clatie Stribble. "She didn't need recognition of the great things that she did."

The Prosperity Police Department says on May 3, 2017, Stribble’s boyfriend Clifton Boozer strangled her to death inside her home off of Conifer Drive. Stribble is survived by her four children. Friends organized a candlelit vigil at town hall Monday evening to both honor the late 35-year-old’s life and show support for her family.



"We're getting together because we have to for these children,” said Heather Hobby, who knew Stribble for 25 years, “Nothing could ever hurt us like this ever."



Supporters have opened an account with Wells Fargo to benefit Stribble’s children. If you would like to make a contribution simply visit any Wells Fargo branch in our area and ask to contribute to the Clatie Dean Stribble Memorial Fund.

You can also make a contribution by visiting this link.



Clifton Boozer is currently facing charges for the murder of Stribble and is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

