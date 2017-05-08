Off-campus apartment burgled, suspect fled in car with woman

There has been a crime alert issued for the Gamecock community. USC police are searching for a burglar who stole several electronic items from an apartment.

Officials say around 8 a.m. Monday morning, residents living at an off-campus apartment complex on Greene Street were awakened to a black man stealing electronics and other items.

He was seen getting into an Orange Kia Rio with temporary tags driven by, who is described as a heavy-set woman, and they went east toward Five Points.

The victims were not physically harmed during this crime

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you have any information.

