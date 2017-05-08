Georgia man killed in 1-vehicle accident on I-20

A Georgia man died following a single-vehicle crash on I-20 in Lexington County on Monday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as 21-year-old Bryan C. Andrews, of Martinez, GA. Andrews was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an overpass bridge pillar.

The accident happened around 1:40 p.m. on I-20 eastbound between mile markers 48 and 49. It is believed that Andrews was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

