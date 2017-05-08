After husband's death, Lexington Co. woman searches for missing dog

A Lexington County woman is painfully aware of a missing member of her little wolf pack.



Janice Warham says her three-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Paisley has been missing since early March. There’s added weight: just nine days after Paisley disappeared, Janice lost her husband, Jim, after a battle with cancer.

"She was his hand warmer, she sat on his lap and kept his hands warm. She was his nurse. We found her purpose. And that was to keep Jim comfortable for the last two and a half months of his life."

A neighbor tells her a woman in a silver SUV – either a Saturn View, GMC, Chevy Terrain or Equinox - picked little Paisley up off the side of Andrew Corley Road and drove off.

"I put out flyers in a different part of Lexington every single day," Warham said. "I follow all the leads on Facebook and all the calls I get."

Two months later, Warham is continuing the desperate search. She wants whoever took little Paisley to know this.

"You've taken a part of my heart and I need this little girl home," Warham said.

If you have any idea where Paisley might be or think you’ve seen her, you can call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. You can also call Janice directly at (803) 606-9736.

Janice has also started a Facebook page called “Paisley’s Page” in an effort to reach more people.

