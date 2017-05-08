Midlands mom charged with arson that killed 2 kids, man

A Winnsboro woman has been charged with arson in a house fire that killed two children and a man early Sunday morning.

Sharon Coleman, 34, has been charged with arson and three counts of murder, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

The Fairfield County coroner identified the victims as 29-year-old Justin Wilson, 8-year-old Kemya Coleman, and 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson.

“Based on this investigation, Ms. Coleman has been arrested for arson and three counts of murder. This is still an active, ongoing investigation and we are limited on what information we can release at this time," Montgomery said. "We want to continue to remember those affected by this tragic event and to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Family and neighbors say Wilson was both the father and stepfather to the kids. Their mother and grandmother, who also live in the home, weren’t there at the time of the fire.

Coleman was taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center where she is awaiting bond. SLED is also assisting in the investigation.

Funeral arrangement for the three has not been released at this time.

