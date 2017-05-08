'Veto-proof' roads bill heading back to the House after clearing Senate

A legislative panel has tentatively agreed to increase South Carolina's gas tax by 12 cents over six years to help fund road construction.More >>
All five of South Carolina's Republican congressmen voted in favor of the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Congressional voting record shows.More >>
Almost two years after nine parishioners were murdered at Charleston’s Mother Emmanuel AME Church, new legislation on the Senate floor promises to close the loophole that allowed the confessed shooter to buy a gun.More >>
A kerfuffle over the palmetto tree design on the state flag flying above the State House has pressed lawmakers to file two bills in order to create a standard for state government.More >>
