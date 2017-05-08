'Veto-proof' roads bill heading back to the House after clearing Senate

The bill to fix South Carolina roads by raising the gas tax and charging motorists other fees has again cleared the Senate.

The committee presented this to the full Senate on Monday and the vote to pass the bill was 32-12.

It took a committee of lawmakers several hours last week to merge the House and Senate's version of the bill. It raises the gas tax by 12-cents per gallon over 6 years, but also adds in tax credits and rebates.

By 32-12, Senate agrees to adopt conference report for H. 3516 — SCSenate (@SCSenatePress) May 9, 2017

Now, the House must also approve the bill. If the House votes to pass the bill, it will set up a showdown between lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster.

McMaster said he still plans to veto the bill because he is against raising taxes.

