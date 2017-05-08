Tebow signs extension as college football analyst with ESPN

Making his Minor League debut vs. the Augusta Green Jackets on Thursday, Tim Tebow hit a 2-run home run in his first at-bat.

Columbia Fireflies team president John Katz could not stop gushing about Tim Tebow's arrival in Columbia as a member of the Columbia Fireflies Minor League Baseball team.

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford). Columbia Firefly outfielder Tim Tebow shares a smile with fans during a Class A minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Columbia defeated Augusta 14-7.

Fireflies president on Tebow: 'He's just another Minor Leaguer, but he's not.'

An update on Tim Tebow's first season with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets' Class A affiliate.

Tim Tebow has his best week in minors with 6 hits

Tim Tebow on the set of SEC Nation at Mississippi State (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

Former Heisman Trophy winner and national championship quarterback Tim Tebow may be taking his hacks at the plate for the Columbia Fireflies now, but he’ll be breaking down the gameplay of SEC teams once college football season arrives.

ESPN has announced that Tebow has signed a multiyear contract extension with the network to remain a college football analyst on the SEC Network.

“Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his analysis of college football and surprised many fans with his strong opinions and engaging presence on SEC Nation,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president, event and studio production. “His unique experiences within the SEC and his broad national fan base are huge assets to SEC Nation and ESPN’s larger CFP coverage.”

The former Florida Gator has been a contributor for ESPN since 2014 and appears on “SEC Nation,” the SEC Network’s pregame show. SEC Nation makes weekly appearances on campuses and stadiums throughout the Southeastern Conference breaking down teams’ weekly matchups.

“Over the last three years ESPN and the SEC Nation crew have become like family,” said Tebow in a statement. “I love the passion that SEC fans bring to our set every Saturday morning and I look forward to continuing to share my own love of the game with fans on ESPN and SEC Network.”

According to ESPN, Tebow’s role with the network will not prevent him from playing professional baseball.

