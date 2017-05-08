RCSD releases ID of man, getaway car wanted in April attempted murder case

An image of what the Chevy Malibu used as the getaway car looks like. (Source: RCSD)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder - and know what type of car he was last seen driving.

Laron Thomas is wanted as a suspect in a shooting on Sheffy Court on April 12. Investigators said he and another suspect, Steven McGlon, confronted two victims and shot both of them in the lower body.

The victims were both taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Thomas and McGlon fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu. McGlon was arrested in Orangeburg County on May 4.

The search is still on for Thomas. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. There is an up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to Thomas's arrest.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.