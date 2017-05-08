Police: Former Gamecocks football player punched man in Five Points fight

The sole suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Five Points that initially wrapped up two University of South Carolina football players in the investigation has turned himself in.

Ex-Gamecocks football player Jalen Dread, 20, will be charged with simple assault in connection with the April 29 incident inside the Five Points Saloon on Harden Street.

According to police, Dread punched a man in the face several times during an argument.

The two other players who were interviewed in connection with this case, Deebo Samuel and Skai Moore, were cleared of any wrongdoing over the weekend.

