Former Brookland-Cayce soccer coach gets coaching job at different school

A suspended Brookland-Cayce High School coach has submitted his resignation to Lexington School District Two.

A suspended Brookland-Cayce High School coach has submitted his resignation to Lexington School District Two.

Some parents at one Midlands high school are wondering what happened to a popular soccer coach and why.

Some parents at one Midlands high school are wondering what happened to a popular soccer coach and why.

The former Brookland-Cayce High School boys' soccer coach who resigned after he was suspended for a "life lessons" speech now has a new job.

Kevin Heise and his wife, Emily Heise, will be named the boys' and girls soccer coaches at Gray Collegiate Academy, respectively, at a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday

Heise voluntarily resigned from his position at the Lexington Two school in April despite a groundswell of support from parents who wanted him reinstated from administrative leave after the speech that parents said referenced "thugs" and "rednecks."

Students and parents rallied around Heise through T-shirts labeled "Support Heise." A Change.org petition with over 2,100 signatures also looked to push the district to bring Heise back on board.

The district never formally said why Heise was placed on leave.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.