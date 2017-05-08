Check your tickets: $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Sumter

The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
A conference committee of state lawmakers will begin designating the state's checkbook on Tuesday morning.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said an armed and dangerous suspect is in custody after an incident at an automobile plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A family was ripped apart Sunday when an overnight house fire left a man and two children dead.More >>
South Carolina State University's Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to confer Governor Henry McMaster and one other person with honorary degrees at this week's commencement ceremonies, despite discontent with the governor's role as the ceremony's commencement speaker.More >>
The sole suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Five Points that initially wrapped up two University of South Carolina football players in the investigation has turned himself in.More >>
