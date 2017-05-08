Check your tickets: $150,000 Powerball ticket sold in Sumter

If you bought a Powerball ticket last week in Sumter, check your numbers.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Powerball ticket from Saturday's drawing worth $150,000 was sold in Sumter. The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Highway 15 South.

Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, the $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

Here are the winning numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing: 11 - 21 - 31 - 41 - 59 Powerball: 21

More than 11,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, more than 5,000 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $165 million.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.