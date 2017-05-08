Bill signed that allows foster kids to drive

More teenagers in South Carolina can be licensed to drive with a bill signed into law Monday morning.

Governor Henry McMaster signed his name to the bill that allows for children under foster care to get driver’s permits and licenses, with the signature of their foster parent.

The Governor says there are more 4,000 children in foster care in South Carolina, about one third of those are teenagers of the age to learn to drive.

And this law expands their ability to get the driver’s permit. The Governor stood with foster families and the Department of Social Services this morning at the signing ceremony.

“So, it’s critical for us to make sure that that setting, that family setting that they’re in is as normal as possible, both for the foster parents but also for these children. And normalcy means that these foster parents are able to make the everyday decisions that any parent would make for their children,” said Susan Alford, Director of the Department of Social Services.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Katrina Shealy from Lexington County and inspired by a Midlands teen who rode her bike to and from work each day, unable to get a license until recently.

The Governor celebrated the bill and proclaimed the month of May as Foster Care Awareness Month.

