State workers hope for special pay bonus ahead of lawmakers' budget debates

A conference committee of state lawmakers will begin designating the state's checkbook on Tuesday morning. Senators Hugh Leatherman, Nikki Setzler, and Sean Bennett meet with Representatives Brian White, Mike Pitts, and Leon Stavrinakis at 9 a.m.



On the table, proposed within next year's state budget bills, is a possible one-time bonus for some state employees. In the Senate's version of the budget bill, there would be a $500 bonus payment for state workers who make below $50,000.



There are workers pushing for the bonuses, hoping lawmakers can make it happen, since they will not receive salary raises this year. Those public workers will also be required to pay a little more of their earnings for benefits, as part of the new plan to help right the state's pension deficit.



State workers such as one Department of Corrections employee, tell WIS the bonus would not only send the message lawmakers care for them and boost morale, but would help families that are strapped, financially.

