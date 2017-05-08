Man, two children identified in triple fatal house fire

The Fairfield County Coroner's Office has identified the three people killed in a fire over the weekend.

Justin Wilson 29, Kenya Coleman 8, and Deshawn Wilson, 6, all perished due to carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal burns, according to the coroner's office.

Fire crews responded to the scene at a Robinson Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found the home fully engulfed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the Fairfield County Coroner in investigating the fire.

