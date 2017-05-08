Deputies release surveillance video from Clemson Rd. armed robbery

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance video of an armed robbery last week hoping someone can recognize the man.

The robbery occurred at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Circle K on Clemson Road near Interstate 20. The man walked into the gas station, presented a handgun and demanded cash from an employee.

Once getting the cash, the man ran off. The employee was not injured.

Surveillance video is attached to this story. If you recognize the man, or know anything about the robbery, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

