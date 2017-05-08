Deputies investigating shooting during argument at Newberry Co. party

Newberry County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that resulted from an argument at a party Saturday night.

Investigators say the shooting occurred at a home on Adelaide Street at about 8 p.m. Saturday, just outside the Newberry city limits. Investigators say several men were grilling outside when an argument occurred and a man pulled out a gun and shot one of the men four times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in Newberry by a family member and later transferred to a Columbia-area hospital. The sheriff's office says the victim is in stable condition.

Newberry Police Officers patrolling nearby heard the gunshots and responded to the scene along with sheriff's deputies.

Investigators believe the witnesses know who the gunman is, but Sheriff Lee Foster says they have yet to identify him. Deputies continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

