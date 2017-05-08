Deputies investigating shooting during argument at Newberry Co. party

An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A conference committee of state lawmakers will begin designating the state's checkbook on Tuesday morning.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance video of an armed robbery last week hoping someone can recognize the man.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The Fairfield County Coroner's Office has identified the three people killed in a fire over the weekend.More >>
Newberry County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that resulted from an argument at a party Saturday night.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to the charge in court on Tuesday.More >>
