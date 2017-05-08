Suspect in slain officer's 2015 murder to plead guilty

Jarvis Hall was apprehended in connection with the shooting a short time later. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 is expected to plead guilty to all the charges against him in court on Tuesday, according to his attorney.

Jarvis Hall, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officer Greg Alia was shot dead at Richland Mall on Sept. 30, 2015 while trying to apprehend Hall.

Hall's attorney, Luke Shealey, said Hall will enter a guilty plea in a Richland County court.

Greg left behind a wife, Kassy Alia, and a small child.

Since Greg's death, Kassy has since started "Heroes in Blue," a group dedicated to highlighting the positive actions of police officers around the state.

