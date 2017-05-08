LIVE NOW: Man pleads guilty to murdering Forest Acres police officer

Jarvis Hall was apprehended in connection with the shooting a short time later. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 pleaded guilty to all the charges, leading to a life sentence.

Jarvis Hall, 35, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officer Greg Alia was shot dead at Richland Mall on Sept. 30, 2015 while trying to apprehend Hall.

In the hearing, Hall waived all rights to an appeal.

Greg left behind a wife, Kassy Alia, and a small child, Sal.

Kassy appeared in court alongside Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and made a statement. At times, she struggled with the words to describe her feelings and the relationship she had with Greg.

"I don't know if there is such a thing as love as first sight, but if there was, we had it," Kassy said.

Kassy recalled the morning of Greg's death, saying Sal had just turned 6 months old when he was shot. In her grief, she said she focused on her memories of Greg and his love, but even the thought of preparing for the hearing was still troublesome.

"Preparing for today was one of the most miserable experiences of my life," Kassy said.

Since Greg's death, Kassy has since started "Heroes in Blue," a group dedicated to highlighting the positive actions of police officers around the state.

