After guilty plea, man who murdered Forest Acres officer apologizes

Jarvis Hall was apprehended in connection with the shooting a short time later. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The man arrested and charged in the murder of a Forest Acres Police officer in 2015 pleaded guilty to all the charges, leading to a life sentence.

Jarvis Hall, 35, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and other charges in the officer's death. Officer Greg Alia was shot dead at Richland Mall on Sept. 30, 2015 while trying to arrest Hall.

Hall pleaded guilty to murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting arrest and removing a license plate charges in Richland County. He also pleaded guilty to armed robbery and attempted armed robbery charges from Lexington County.

In the hearing, Hall waived all rights to an appeal.

Greg left behind a wife, Kassy Alia, and a small child, Sal.

Kassy appeared in court alongside Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and made a statement. At times, she struggled with the words to describe her feelings and the relationship she had with Greg.

"I don't know if there is such a thing as love at first sight, but if there was, we had it," Kassy said.

Kassy recalled the morning of Greg's death, saying Sal had just turned 6 months old when he was shot. In her grief, she said she focused on her memories of Greg and his love, but even the thought of preparing for the hearing was still troublesome.

"Preparing for today was one of the most miserable experiences of my life," Kassy said.

Greg's family and co-workers delivered similar remarks and forgave Hall, but Hall himself actually spoke and apologized for his actions.

"I didn't expect such positive statements from his family or anyone else," Hall said. "I didn't intend to say anything. I just wanted to point out that if I was in their shoes, I wouldn't be as positive as they were and how their speeches were. I just want to apologize from my own mouth and say I'm sorry for their loss and I'd like to apologize to everybody that my actions have affected and also my family as well."

Since Greg's death, Kassy has since started "Heroes in Blue," a group dedicated to highlighting the positive actions of police officers around the state.

