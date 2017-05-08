Group releases list of Top 50 Safest Cities in South Carolina

Ten cities in the Midlands are among the safest cities to live in South Carolina, according to a study by a home safety and security group.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released their annual list of Top 50 Safest Cities in South Carolina on Monday morning.

Tega Cay took the top spot this year followed by Fort Mill, Mount Pleasant, Mauldin, and Bluffton.

Lexington is the first Midlands city that ends up on the list at No. 15. Camden rounds out the list at No. 50.

No. 15: Lexington

No. 17: Irmo

No. 21: Sumter

No. 25: Forest Acres

No. 30: Newberry

No. 33 Cayce

No. 34: Columbia

No. 39 Orangeburg

No. 43: Batesburg-Leesville

No. 50: Camden

The group came to these numbers by using the FBI's most recent Uniform Crime Report and population data.

