Vacant building damaged by fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Firefighters in Lexington are investigating what caused a vacant building to go up in flames late Sunday night. 

Fire crews had to shut down Elm Street to work on the fire. 

The building was abandoned. There are no reports of injuries.

