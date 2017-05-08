NC veteran accused of killing service dog found dead in home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A former soldier charged last month in connection with the shooting death of her dog was found dead inside her Fayetteville home Sunday morning.

Marinna Rollins, 22, was found by friends in her home in the 6600 block of Netherfield Place at about 3 a.m. Police confirm her death was a suicide.

Rollins and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Jarren Heng, were charged with animal cruelty and conspiracy last month in connection with the death of Rollins’ emotional support dog. Authorities said Rollins suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other emotional issues.

