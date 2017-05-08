NC veteran accused of killing service dog found dead in home

An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police asked the public's assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne's favorite places. They'd never seen the kangaroos before.
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.
Firefighters in Lexington are investigating what caused a vacant building to go up in flames late Sunday night.
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.
Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.
The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.
A former soldier charged last month in connection with the shooting death of her dog was found dead inside her Fayetteville home Sunday morning.
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
South Carolina legislation that lets more people carry guns, legalizes medical marijuana and borrows money to repair public buildings are among proposals dead for the year.
The Fairfield County coroner has confirmed that three people have died following a house fire in Winnsboro early Sunday morning Fire crews responded to the scene at a Robinson Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
