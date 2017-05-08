Bills on guns, medical marijuana among those dead for year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina legislation that lets more people carry guns, legalizes medical marijuana and borrows money to repair public buildings are among proposals dead for the year.

While they received attention, one issue eclipsed all others this legislative session - fixing South Carolina's deteriorating roadways. Legislators are poised to pass South Carolina's first gas tax hike in 30 years, if they can approve a compromise worked out late Friday between the House and Senate plans and overcome a gubernatorial veto.

That's a tall hurdle. By law, the regular session ends Thursday.

Legislators could carry debate on road funding and the state budget into a special session. The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday setting aside May 23 through 25 for that possibility. But other issues will have to wait until next year.

