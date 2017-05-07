Thousands enjoy annual National Guard Air and Ground Expo

The "sound of freedom" roared over Lower Richland County this weekend.

Thousands showed up for the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo.

The annual event was held at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Richland County on Saturday and Sunday. It featured more than 100 ground displays of military equipment from past and present, along with aerial and ground demonstrations.

The National Guard uses the free event as a way to say 'thank you' to the community for its ongoing support.

