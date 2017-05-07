Driver accused of hitting three pedestrians turns himself in, police say

Police say the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that injured three pedestrians early Sunday has turned himself in.

On Sunday afternoon, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said John Thompson, 25, from Seneca, was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with bodily injury and two counts of hit-and-run with great bodily injury.

Dixon said officers were called to College Avenue, between Keith Street and Edgewood Avenue, about a hit-and-run around 2:10 a.m.

Police said the three pedestrians were Clemson students.

Two of the students have been released from the hospital, while the third remains in critical condition.

Police said Thompson turned himself in after recognizing himself in street camera pictures officers posted on Facebook.

Police said Thompson is not a Clemson student.

