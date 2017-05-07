Multiple agencies assist Sumter Fire Dept. with fighting house fire

Multiple agencies have assisted the Sumter County Fire Department in battling a house fire.

Fire officials were notified just before 1 p.m. on Sunday of a house fire at 7355 Odell Lane. Firefighters reported that the 3,000-square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fortunately, no one was injured and the residents were able to make it out of the house safely.

Four Sumter County Fire stations responded to the blaze including three volunteer stations. The Kershaw County Fire Department and the Shaw Air Force Base Fire Department assisted as well.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.