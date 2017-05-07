Lexington deputies searching for man wanted in shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington deputies searching for man wanted in shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Anyone who may recognize this man is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) Anyone who may recognize this man is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a shooting on Saturday.

A composite sketch of the wanted man was posted Sunday afternoon on the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department’s twitter account.

Deputies believe the man flagged down a car near Old Dunbar Road and Highway 321 before holding the people in the car at gunpoint. One person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

The victims described the suspect as standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall with an average build. He was wearing jeans and a dark gray hooded sweatshirt. Deputies say he was last seen running towards Edmund Highway. 

Anyone who may recognize the suspect is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

