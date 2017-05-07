Lexington deputies searching for man wanted in shooting

Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.More >>
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
Multiple agencies have assisted the Sumter County Fire Department in battling a house fire.More >>
Lexington County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a shooting on Saturday.More >>
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Richland County has been identified by the coroner.More >>
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his wife are welcoming a new addition to their family.More >>
Saturday marked the 12-year anniversary of the sexual assault and murder of 36-year-old Diana Willmeth in Lexington County.More >>
