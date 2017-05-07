Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Richland County crash

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Richland County has been identified by the coroner.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Maurice Shaw, 44, was not wearing a helmet and died from head trauma he received in the crash.

It happened on Garners Ferry Road near Crossing Creek Road just after 7:30 p.m. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Shaw was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road when he hit a car that was attempting to make a left turn onto Garners Ferry Road.

Shaw was ejected from his motorcycle. Following the crash, he was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

SCHP continues to investigate the incident.

