Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Richland County crash - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Richland County crash

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
EASTOVER, SC (WIS) -

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Richland County has been identified by the coroner.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Maurice Shaw, 44, was not wearing a helmet and died from head trauma he received in the crash.

It happened on Garners Ferry Road near Crossing Creek Road just after 7:30 p.m. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Shaw was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road when he hit a car that was attempting to make a left turn onto Garners Ferry Road. 

Shaw was ejected from his motorcycle. Following the crash, he was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash.

SCHP continues to investigate the incident. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly