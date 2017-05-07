Community celebrates life of 2-year-old who died from cancer

Hundreds of friends and family members came together Saturday night to remember the life of a two-year-old Lexington County boy who died from cancer.

The theme of the celebration was no one fights alone. And that was especially true for Wyatt Brown.

Wyatt bravely battled alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a genetic form of cancer that forms in soft tissue, all of his life. After two years of chemo, five months of radiation, and eight surgeries, he said his final goodbye with his parents, Eric and Ashley Brown, by his side.

“Not being able to touch him is the hardest part,” Wyatt’s mother Ashley said.

Wyatt’s parents, along with hundreds of members of the community, remembered the toddler with a celebration of life bash at the Lexington County Blowfish Ballpark.

"I'm sure he's up there just dancing around having a good time, wanting the food here,” Ashley said.

The Browns said their son touched the lives of everyone who attended the celebration.

“"The amount of people that gave us a hand or the amount of people that showed up period, that's not me or Ashley. That's not anybody but Wyatt and God,” Wyatt’s father Eric said.

Wyatt’s celebration raised over $10,000. The money is going to go to the Amschwand Sarcoma Cancer Foundation.

