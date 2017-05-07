Gimenez extends on-base streak on Saturday night

COLUMBIA, SC – Andres Gimenez extended his on-base streak to six games in Columbia’s 1-0 loss to Lakewood on Saturday night. It’s the 18-year-old Mets prospect’s first six games with the club, making the streak that much more impressive. A crowd of 6,621 took in the action at Spirit Communications Park – the 10th crowd of more than 5,000 this season. Columbia leads the South Atlantic League in attendance (5,184 per game).

Gimenez, Luis Carpio and Dash Winningham all drew walks on Saturday, but Columbia (14-15) was held without a hit. BlueClaws starter Nick Fanti (W, 2-0) and reliever Trevor Bettencourt (S, 2) tossed the second no-hitter in the South Atlantic League this season.

Fireflies starter Blake Taylor was superb over his six frames. The southpaw scattered three hits and struck out three. Luck was not on Jake Simon’s (L, 0-1) side; the reliever allowed an unearned run in the top of the eighth. Lakewood’s (18-12) Edgar Cabral reached second base on a throwing error to lead off the inning. Danny Zardon bunted the runner to third and a sacrifice fly off of Jose Antequera’s bat scored the lone run.

The Fireflies and BlueClaws meet again on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Right-hander Harol Gonzalez (1-1, 7.65) starts for the home team and faces righty Sixto Sanchez (0-2, 2.79) for the visitors.

You can watch the action on MiLB.tv starting at 2:00 p.m. or listen on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app at 1:45 p.m.

