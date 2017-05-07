Reports: Husband, 2 children killed in Fairfield County fire

The Fairfield County coroner confirmed that three people died following a house fire in Winnsboro early Sunday.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time although WIS has been told a man and two children were killed.

Fire crews responded to the scene at a Robinson Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the Fairfield County Coroner in investigating the fire.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Red Cross said it is working to provide "financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items" for two adults who lived in the home.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.