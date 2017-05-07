Coroner: Man, 2 children victims in Fairfield County fatal fire

The Fairfield County coroner has confirmed the three victims in a fatal house fire in Winnsboro are two children and one man.

The coroner said the victim's identities will be released Monday morning. A woman who also lived in the home was not injured. The coroner said she was not inside the home when the fire started but returned to the house to find it engulfed in flames.

Fire crews responded to the scene at a Robinson Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the Fairfield County Coroner in investigating the fire.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the South Carolina Red Cross said it is working to provide "financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items" for two adults who lived in the home.

