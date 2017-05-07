3 killed in Fairfield Co. house fire

The Fairfield County coroner confirmed that three people died following a house fire in Winnsboro early Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the scene at a Robinson Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The names of the residents have not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time, and SLED is also on the scene investigating the fire.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

