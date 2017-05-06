Cold case reaches 12 year anniversary, family still searching for answers

The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.More >>
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
The Fairfield County coroner has confirmed that three people have died following a house fire in Winnsboro early Sunday morning Fire crews responded to the scene at a Robinson Avenue home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
Obama made no direct reference to Thursday's House vote to dismantle much of his health care law but declared that while it did not take courage to help the rich and powerful, it does require courage to help the sick and vulnerable.More >>
Saturday marked the 12-year anniversary of the sexual assault and murder of 36-year-old Diana Willmeth in Lexington County.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
Art made with germs? Yes. And it's amazing.More >>
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Richland County has been identified by the coroner.More >>
