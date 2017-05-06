Cold case reaches 12 year anniversary, family still searching for answers

Diana Willmeth's family continues to search for who is responsible for her death 12 years ago. (Source: WIS)

Saturday marked the 12-year anniversary of the sexual assault and murder of 36-year-old Diana Willmeth in Lexington County.

Willmeth’s family still visits her grave twice a month. They said they are continuing to search for the person responsible for her death and want answers.

There still have been no arrests made in this case but investigators at the Lexington County Sheriff's Department say they are not giving up.

Willmeth was raped and shot to death May 6, 2005. Investigators say she was last seen leaving Lucky's Bar on Edmund Highway. However, it wasn't until 10 weeks later that some kids found her body in a wooded area.

Diana's mother and father believe her killer is still out there but that it will take the public's help to solve the case.

Anyone with any information on this investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.