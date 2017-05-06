City hosts 105th birthday party for woman who escaped house fire

The Cayce Fire Department threw a surprise birthday party for Ms. Willia Dean Anderson, who is also known as Momma Dean. (Source: WISTV)

Not many can say that they have made it to see their 105th birthday but one Cayce woman - well, she celebrated her 105th on Saturday in a unique way.

The Cayce Fire Department threw a surprise birthday party for Ms. Willia Dean Anderson, who is also known as Momma Dean.

She recently survived a fire that enveloped her entire home while she was inside. Her grandson was also in the home and was able to carry her out safely.

Fire officials said throwing the surprise party was the least they could do after responding to her house fire late last month.

"105 years is remarkable and then just to listen to her story as her family tells it. She's raised over 70 children. That's remarkable and 105, that's worth celebrating," Thomas Steinbring with Cayce Fire said.

Momma Dean lived on Lee Street until she was 104 years old and has fostered dozens of children in the Lexington County area.

The birthday celebration was open to the community.

