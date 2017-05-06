Midlands pet rescue hosts first '4 Legged 4K' in Columbia

The Homeward Bound Pet Rescue held the first 4-Legged 4K event in the downtown area on Devine Street. (Source; WISTV)

A Midlands non-profit organization hosted a fun and furry 4K walk Saturday morning in Columbia.

The Homeward Bound Pet Rescue held the first 4-Legged 4K event in the downtown area on Devine Street.

The walk was held to spotlight and raise money for the pet rescue.

Although the race was not officially timed, prizes were presented to the canines including “The Greyhound Award” for the fastest dog and “The Peppy Puppy Award” for the youngest pup.

Miss South Carolina Pre-Teen was the Master of Ceremonies for the walk.

The organization hopes to make this an annual event.

