Former USC athlete wanted by officers, two current Gamecocks cleared of charges

Two USC football players have been cleared of charges while a former Gamecock student-athlete is still wanted by Columbia police for assaulting a man at a Five Points bar.

Investigators determined Jalen Dread, 20, hit the victim multiple times in the face after an argument at the Five Points Saloon on Harden Street.

A warrant for Dread’s arrest has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Two current USC football players, who were initially accused in the assault as well, will not face any charges going forward after investigators determined they were not a part of the altercation.

