Richland County shooting injures three men

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured three victims late Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road and found three men who were shot.

The men were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies urge anyone with any information on the shooting to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

