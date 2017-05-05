Law enforcement torch run ushers in Summer Games for Special Olympics SC

Law enforcement officers from across the Palmetto State took to the streets of Columbia Friday night to usher in a big event this weekend.



The annual summer games for South Carolina’s Special Olympics kicks off with the law enforcement torch run.

Runners made their way down Gervais Street, out Devine Street, and over to Fort Jackson Boulevard. The run concluded at Fort Jackson were the torch was officially lit to usher in the games.

Several runners said this was not their first time making the run. They say they enjoy getting behind an event that promotes acceptance and inclusion for athletes.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Mount Pleasant Police Department Deputy Chief Stan Gragg said. “I try to get as many new officers as I can to run the final leg and experience the high emotion of having the athletes, their families, their coaches welcome us into the opening ceremonies.”



The Special Olympics Summer Games will be going through this Sunday at Fort Jackson. Roughly 1,200 athletes will be taking part.



