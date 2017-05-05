Lex Med expanding 3-D mammography program

Lexington Medical Center is expanding its 3-D mammography program throughout the hospital network. 3-D mammography makes tiny details visible earlier and easier.
Learn more or book an appointment at LexMed.com
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.