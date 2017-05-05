First female captain promoted in the South Carolina Highway Patrol

Capt. Tara Laffin will serve as the new commander of the Highway Patrol’s Training Unit. (Source: SC Department of Public Safety)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced the promotion of their first female captain.

Capt. Tara Laffin will serve as the new commander of the Highway Patrol’s Training Unit. Laffin’s promotion comes after Capt. E.J. Talbot announced his retirement after more than 27 years of service with SCHP.

“This is an exciting and historical day for the South Carolina Highway Patrol as we not only name the first female captain, but we have an opportunity to promote a strong and forward-thinking leader for this key unit in our agency,” said SC Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith. “Capt. Laffin has spent her entire career with the Highway Patrol, including four years in the Training Unit. Capt. Talbot has done an outstanding job and we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence in Training.”

Laffin began her career with the Highway Patrol in 1994 and is a 22-year veteran. She worked as a road trooper in Kershaw and Richland counties and went on to serve as a sergeant and corporal in the HP Training Unit from 2007-2011. She most recently served as a lieutenant in the Emergency Management Unit, which leads the state’s traffic response during hurricanes and other large-scale disasters.

“It has been a privilege to watch Capt. Laffin as she has excelled through the years and risen through the ranks,” said Highway Patrol Col. Michael Oliver. “This is a critically important position and Capt. Laffin has an outstanding record of service and vision for moving us forward.”

Laffin is a graduate of Lander University, which is where her son is currently enrolled.

