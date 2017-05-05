Lexington investigators seek home burglary suspects in large jewelry thefts

Lexington County investigators say an Indian man was held at gunpoint by a robber who broke into his home and tied him up before escaping with a safe containing hundreds of thousands of dollars in gold jewelry.

That incident happened on April 28 on Clearview Drive and marked the second time in two days Indian victims reported home burglaries resulting in large jewelry thefts.

A sheriff’s department report shows a break-in a day earlier at a home on Royal Woods Road led to the loss of as much as $10,000 in jewelry.

The victim, in that case, told deputies he came home late in the evening to find his patio door kicked in and two bedrooms ransacked. No one was in the house at the time of the burglary.

A report on the Clearview Drive incident says the gunman restrained him with several belts and ordered him to remain in a bathroom.

The victim was unharmed but says the gunman made off with a safe containing $600,000 in gold along with $100 taken from the victim’s pocket.

This story is developing.

