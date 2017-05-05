DVR ALERT: WIS will replay Chicago Med at 3 a.m. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

DVR ALERT: WIS will replay Chicago Med at 3 a.m.

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
An episode of NBC's hit series Chicago Med was interrupted Thursday night due to a sustained tornado warning in parts of the Midlands. 

As a result of the interruption, WIS will air a replay of the show for those who missed it. 

An encore of the show will be played at 3 a.m. Saturday for those who wish to DVR the program.

