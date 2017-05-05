DVR ALERT: WIS will replay Chicago Med at 3 a.m.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.More >>
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced the promotion of their first female captain.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
