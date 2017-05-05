NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in late night Midlands storms

Officials with the National Weather Services are still working out the details, but they have confirmed a tornado touched down in the Holly Hill area of Orangeburg County on Thursday night.
NWS officials were in Holly Hill on Friday to survey the damage to determine if severe weather caused a tornado.
Officials confirmed that storm dropped an EF-1 tornado in the area. An EF-1 tornado produces winds between 86 to 110 MPH.
Thursday night's storms brought powerful storms to the lower half of the Midlands.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.