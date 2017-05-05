NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in late night Midlands storms

Officials with the National Weather Services are still working out the details, but they have confirmed a tornado touched down in the Holly Hill area of Orangeburg County on Thursday night.

NWS officials were in Holly Hill on Friday to survey the damage to determine if severe weather caused a tornado.

Officials confirmed that storm dropped an EF-1 tornado in the area. An EF-1 tornado produces winds between 86 to 110 MPH.

Thursday night's storms brought powerful storms to the lower half of the Midlands.

