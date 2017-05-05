Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Richland County

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery.

According to spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, the robbery happened at an NBSC Bank on Garners Ferry Road just before 1 p.m.

The suspect, who has not yet been described by the sheriff's department, entered the bank with a gun, demanded money from the teller, and walked out with an undetermined amount of money.

No one was injured.

The suspect, meanwhile, remains at-large.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

