Man charged with sexual assault after 71-year-old woman's rape

Sumter County deputies have arrested a man accused of attacking and raping a 71-year-old woman Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Van Curtis "Jody" Mungo, 44, is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

An incident report released by the sheriff's office said the woman heard a barking dog at her door around 1:15 a.m. and went to check on it. The woman, the report said, then opened the door and found Mungo standing before her.

According to the report, Mungo forced his way inside the woman's home and raped her after she fell to the floor.

Mungo, according to the report, ran out of the home while the victim fled to a neighbor's home where she was able to dial 911.

Sheriff's investigators say Mungo was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested Thursday evening.

No word on a bond hearing.

