Pour House owner to give up his business license following deal with city

A still image taken from video of the March 19 incident outside Pour House in Five Points. (Source: Justin Bamberg)

The owner of the Pour House will have his business license voluntarily relinquished, effectively closing the business in its current form, as a result of a deal struck between the Five Points bar's owner and the Columbia Police Department.

According to CPD, Daniel Wells has agreed to give up his business license, effective May 22, 2017.

In the meantime, Wells has also agreed to a revocation of the bar's Extended Hours Operating Permit, meaning the bar will close at 2 a.m. daily.

The move comes after Wells was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature following an incident outside his own bar in March.

Wells stands accused of putting the victim, Ryan Chisolm, 21, in a choke hold, rendering him unconscious and then throwing him to the ground. Chisolm was seriously injured in the case, losing several teeth and suffering a broken jaw.

Chisolm said he was trying to prevent a friend from getting involved in a fight when the attack happened.

CPD had also deemed the Pour House a "public nuisance." The nuisance title is declared by the number of calls to CPD to the bar since July 2016.

"Specifically, the Columbia Police Department has reviewed dispatch reports from 800 Harden Street. CPD officers have responded more than 20 times and issued 11 citations/arrests," CPD spokesperson Jennifer Timmons previously said.

CPD says a formal document outlining further details in the agreement between the city and Wells is currently being prepared.

